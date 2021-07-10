Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 57,648 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $414.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

