Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $231.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

