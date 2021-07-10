Bank of America Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31. ASOS has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

