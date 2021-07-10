Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BFC stock opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $536.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the first quarter valued at $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

