Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BNDSF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

