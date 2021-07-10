Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $71.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BALY traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.02. 143,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.42. Bally’s has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.74 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter worth $421,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter worth $17,426,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

