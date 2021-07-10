Baader Bank Reiterates €185.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €199.00 ($234.12).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €133.90 ($157.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a 50-day moving average of €156.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -114.84.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

