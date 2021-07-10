Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.40 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.08 ($5.98).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €4.96 ($5.84) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €3.28 ($3.86) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €5.02.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

