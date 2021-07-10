B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.06

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.08, with a volume of 965276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.18.

BTO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.85.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4590998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

