Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.84. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%.

AX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 234.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

