Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.56.

AXTA opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.76. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after buying an additional 1,473,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after buying an additional 1,446,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,720,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

