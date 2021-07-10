Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

