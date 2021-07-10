Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 554.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.44. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

