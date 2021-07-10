Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Autoliv stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.44.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Autoliv by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $107,676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

