AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Earns Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of 0A9L stock opened at GBX 38.74 ($0.51) on Tuesday. AUTO1 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 34.65 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.12 ($0.51).

Get AUTO1 Group alerts:

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.