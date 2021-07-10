AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Million

Analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post $6.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.91 million to $31.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $43.47 million to $43.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on AudioEye in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $178.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

