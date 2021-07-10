Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.62% of Atlas worth $20,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth $4,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlas by 10,340.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Atlas by 759.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 563,449 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas alerts:

NYSE ATCO opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.82. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.