Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.16 and last traded at $40.16. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 65,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $712.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $54,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,968,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $199,348.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

