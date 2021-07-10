Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AY. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

