Athenex’s (ATNX) Hold Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

ATNX stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Athenex has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $395.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. The company had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Athenex in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Athenex in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Athenex by 229.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

