Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $4.23 on Friday. Athenex has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 915,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Athenex by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 20,224 shares during the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

