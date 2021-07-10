Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index restated their buy rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AML. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of AML traded up GBX 76 ($0.99) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,921 ($25.10). The stock had a trading volume of 377,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 902.78 ($11.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,957.82.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 30,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, for a total transaction of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). Also, insider Robin Freestone acquired 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, for a total transaction of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Insiders have purchased 85,724 shares of company stock worth $159,540,144 over the last quarter.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.