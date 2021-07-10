Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

AML stock traded up GBX 76 ($0.99) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,921 ($25.10). The company had a trading volume of 377,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,957.82. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 902.78 ($11.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99).

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, with a total value of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, for a total transaction of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,724 shares of company stock worth $159,540,144.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

