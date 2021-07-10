AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post sales of $125.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.09 million to $127.86 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $99.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $508.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $510.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $575.86 million, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $613.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMK stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $25.80. 78,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,723. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 142.44 and a beta of 1.14.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

