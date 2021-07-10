ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. ASGN has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

