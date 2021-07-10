Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 714,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,447,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

PLTK opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 96.25. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.