Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 236,782 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 236,782 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $20,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

