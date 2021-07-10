Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $21,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

