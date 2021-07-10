Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 424.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,282 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of Newell Brands worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 160.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 389,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 240,032 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 22.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,038,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,120,000 after buying an additional 183,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $27.03 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

