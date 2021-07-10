Arqma (ARQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,999.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Arqma has a market cap of $418,529.21 and approximately $2,999.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,809.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,108.55 or 0.06236586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.58 or 0.01462843 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.00392689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00145789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.42 or 0.00634197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00409645 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.80 or 0.00324754 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,939,859 coins and its circulating supply is 9,895,315 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

