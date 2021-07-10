Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.