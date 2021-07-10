Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 718,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,471 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $36,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HURN. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of HURN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 226,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.87.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

