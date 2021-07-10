Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 54,567 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,116,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,567 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $65,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 39.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,489. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

