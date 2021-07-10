Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,802 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Signature Bank worth $39,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

SBNY stock traded up $15.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.71. 402,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,298. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.71.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.44.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

