Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,931 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $29,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2,508.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $113.25. 640,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,372. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.58. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

