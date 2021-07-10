Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.44.

NYSE ASC opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $132.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 76,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 227,586 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 286,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 13.9% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 404,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

