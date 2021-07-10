Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Trading Down 5.6%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $27.00. 5,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 267,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

The stock has a market cap of $835.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 74,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

