Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Trading Down 5.6%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $27.00. 5,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 267,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.
Several research firms have issued reports on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.
The stock has a market cap of $835.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 74,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
