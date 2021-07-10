Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.92 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.00.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.