Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.91. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

