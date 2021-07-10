ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Trading Up 7.9%

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.69. Approximately 1,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ARB in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get ARB alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.35.

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.