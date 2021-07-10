APY.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $16.76 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $16.76 million and $364,284.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00115815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00162120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,680.19 or 1.00154425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00942421 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,707,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

