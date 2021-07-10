Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APRE. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of APRE opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 340,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.