Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,716 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.83% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $119.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.01. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APRE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

