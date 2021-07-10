APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $544,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $1,709,542.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,092,808 shares of company stock worth $46,861,902 over the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

