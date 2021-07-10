APG Asset Management N.V. Has $818,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,274 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $2,695,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $6,771,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

AFG opened at $123.43 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.88 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.00.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Insiders have sold a total of 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

