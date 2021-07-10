APG Asset Management N.V. Has $609,000 Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918,922 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971,100 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 5.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Ambev by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,205,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ambev by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,715,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,562 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.