APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $14.39 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.08%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

