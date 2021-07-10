APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LGI Homes by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in LGI Homes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $164.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.89. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

