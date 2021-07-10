APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Baozun by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.66. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

BZUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.