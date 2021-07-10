Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.67.

BUD stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

