Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.67.
BUD stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.94.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
